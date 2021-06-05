LCSO makes 2nd arrest in Jan. convenience store robbery

A second arrest has been made in an armed robbery at a Lee County convenience store back in January.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Quintanilla pointed a gun at a store clerk. Now, he could face charges for his role in the robbery at the Sky Food Mart on Rockefeller Circle in San Carlos Park.

Quintanilla is also accused of another armed robbery during that same week at a nearby Family Dollar.

People that frequent the stores in this area say they are relieved this man is off the streets. The employee he pointed the gun at said his life has been changed forever.

Siraj Udowlla says he can’t sleep anymore. “It’s scary. It’s mental pressure … I can’t sleep.”

Surveillance video from the Sky Food Mart first circulated when the robbery happened earlier this year. Deputies say Quintanilla was seen in the surveillance video pointing a gun at Udowlla.

Udowlla’s friends who come into the store often said they could see the change in him.

“Siraj is wonderful man and it traumatized him viciously. He had nightmares and he was just a nervous wreck,” said Gina Johnson.

She’s glad that Quintanilla is off the streets and won’t be back to her neighborhood food mart.

The part that she can’t seem to reckon with is the why. Why harm someone?

“In desperate times, people do desperate things, which I understand. But I’ll never understand taking from another human being.”

Johnson is happy that her friend will live to see another day. She hopes Quintanilla won’t hurt anyone else.

“I’m just glad they’ll have some closure for them at least, because it’s extremely important to have closure on an event like this, knowing that they were still out there wandering around and could come back,” Johnson said.

“So I’m happy for them, I’m happy for all of us that that part is over with and I pray to God it doesn’t happen again to anybody else.”

The other person seen in the surveillance video during the robbery is Caleb Jonhson, according to deputies. He was arrested less than a week after the robbery. He has since been released on bond.

Quintanilla is being held on $150,000 bond at the Lee County jail. He faces two counts each of robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

