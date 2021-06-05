Man accused of break ins in Fort Myers has first appearance court

A judge has set bail at $38,000 for a man accused of breaking into homes in Fort Myers on Friday.

William Monroe just went before a judge for his first appearance hearing.

Monroe has been in Lee County for three months and is considered homeless, according to court proceedings.

He has a criminal background dating back to the 90s that includes battery DUI and grand theft.

If he is released he is not to have contact with the victims and must stay away from the homes burglarized on Friday.

Police say Monroe was on the run for hours after people saw him trespassing on their properties.

He is accused of breaking into unoccupied homes and at least two homes while people were inside of them.

One woman said he used her food and stove to cook a meal.

Monroe fled from authorities into a nearby canal and was finally coaxed out.

He was pulled from the water in Billy Creek and booked into Lee County Jail.

Monroe will be back in court on July 6.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



