June Storms Return Today

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

June storms continue for your Saturday afternoon, with highs back into the lower 90s. Rain chances look a bit lower on Sunday with only isolated storms staying in the forecast.

The lower rain chances stick around to start the work week, and because of that, highs will soar into the mid-90s across the WINK viewing area. Higher rain chances will lower our highs back to more seasonable levels by late week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is quiet in the tropics this morning, with wind shear ripping across the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean Sea. Wind shear looks to stay high over the next several days, and because of that, I’m not expecting any tropical trouble through midweek next week.

However, by next weekend, wind shear looks to become more favorable across the Gulf & Caribbean, and that could allow for some tropical mischief heading into the middle part of the month. Stay tuned!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know