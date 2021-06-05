Funeral services to be held today for trailblazer Dr. Ann Knight

The community is honoring the life of a Fort Myers trailblazer.

Dr. Ann Knight served the city for two decades as the second African-American elected to the Fort Myers city council. She represented Ward 3 of the city.

Knight, a long-time educator, died last week. She was 89.

Knight made a mark for the younger generations in Fort Myers. She fought to make sure children had equal opportunities no matter where they came from, said Fort Myers Councilwoman Teresa Watkins Brown.

“Her biggest thing was making sure children had the opportunities they needed to have on an educational basis,” Watkins Brown said. “That was one of the reasons why the Stars Complex is named after her because of the stance she always took in making sure our kids in the community were given the same opportunity and abilities to grow successfully in education.”

The Stars Complex was named after her in 2017.

Knight was a Dunbar High graduate.

The loss of Knight is of someone who became a leader in order to help Dunbar move forward.

Her legacy includes the City of Palms Park, the Imaginarium and Velasco Village, all places she helped mold.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said Knight’s passing is very sad.

“Dr. Knight was on the council almost the entire time I was employed with the police department. So I got to see her from when she started all the way through and all the changes. All the projects she helped bring to fruition,” Anderson said.

Knight’s funeral will be held at Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers and is planned to start at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Fort Myers Cemetery Woodlawn.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



