A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash in Fort Myers on Friday night. (CREDIT: WINK News)
FORT MYERS

Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

Published: June 5, 2021 8:56 AM EDT

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Friday night.

The crash occurred on McGregor Boulevard near Altadeana Drive just before 10 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist, listed as a Fort Myers woman, was traveling behind a pickup driven by a 34-year-old Riverview man.

The pickup began to slow down because of the traffic but the motorcyclist did not.

She collided with the back of the pickup.

Troopers say she is in serious condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The driver, and a passenger, in the pickup were not injured.

 

 

Writer:Melissa Montoya
