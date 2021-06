Fort Myers police respond to two-vehicle crash

Fort Myers police are investigating a two-vehicle t-bone crash near the intersection of Fowler and Canal streets.

According to a police, one vehicle had a family inside and three children were injured and transported to the hospital.

Another vehicle had a single occupant. No information is known at this time.

The crash closed the road why but it has since reopened.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

