Fire at Fort Myers’ Lookers club

Fort Myers firefighters responded to a fire at Lookers at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There was a small fire toward the bathroom area of the strip club at 4045 Fowler Street, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

No one was injured and everyone evacuated on their own, the fire department said.

The owner of the business added that the fire was put out by an extinguisher.

The fire remains under investigation.

The owner also said after cleaning up they anticipate being open by the evening.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

