Driver cited after crashing on I-75, FHP said

A man was cited after causing a vehicle crash on I-75 on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 24-year-old Naples man was traveling south on I-75, near mile marker 125, when he attempted to change lanes from the inside to the center lane but failed to observe a pickup.

He sideswiped the pickup with his sedan, causing it to travel off the roadway and overturn. The vehicle came to rest in shrubbery in an upright position.

The pickup was driven by a 30-year-old Naples man who had a 29-year-old Naples woman in the vehicle.

Both sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan was cited for an improper lane change.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of people involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

