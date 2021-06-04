Tracking more areas of scattered storms across SWFL this weekend

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! Rain today is going to come in a little earlier than yesterday for our coastal areas.

Due to a dominant westerly wind, rain and storms will come in earlier near the coast before generally moving inland.

By lunchtime and early afternoon, scattered storms will be hugging the I-75 corridor and eastward. Eventually, the heaviest rain approaches Lake Okeechobee.

Late evening and overnight, we could see a few showers making their way back to our most populated communities. That’ll be the exception, not the rule.

Your weekend forecast will do a 180°! Scattered rain and storms will primarily move in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



