Temporary trash drop-offs end in Cape Coral

The temporary trash drop-off sites in Cape Coral will be closed beginning Sunday, according to the City of Cape Coral Facebook page.

You can still drop off trash, bulk items and yard waste:

Friday until 3 p.m. at Cultural Park Theater

Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at City Hall

Waste Pro will continue to host quarterly drop-off events for residents who wish to utilize this optional service.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

