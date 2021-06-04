Suspected DUI crash involving school bus in Fort Myers; no students onboard

A school bus with no students onboard was involved in a crash with a car in Fort Myers Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Edison Avenue. Two people were on the school bus and one was in the Ford Fusion that collided with it. All three received some degree of injury and were transported to a local hospital. The man driving the Fusion was airlifted to as a trauma alert.

The Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that they suspect the man was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

