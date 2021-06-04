PUNTA GORDA
New Punta Gorda restaurant holding job fair Tuesday
A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte County and people are needed to staff it.
Lakehouse Kitchen & Bar at Babcock Ranch is putting the finishing touches on the restaurant. The venue is holding a job fair Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location is 42860 Crescent Loop in Punta Gorda.
The restaurant is hiring for all positions. You can find more information on the Lakehouse Kitchen & Bar website.
