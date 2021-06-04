Legal challenge by neighbor holds up sale of Naples Beach Hotel

The Naples Beach Hotel closed its door permanently on May 23 after 75 years in business. The owners were supposed to close on a deal with a new owner but now it’s been put on hold, all because of a last-minute lawsuit.

Neighbor Gregory Myers filed the claim in Collier County court on May 27 saying his property rights are being violated. He lives on Gulf Shore Boulevard and says that based on easements, he has an interest in the land even though he doesn’t actually own any of it.

Myers strongly believes he should have more power to determine what becomes of the property, which is slated for redevelopment.

He claims slander of title and nuisance in the lawsuit.

The potential new owner of the 125-acre property, Athens Group, released this statement saying: “The closing of our acquisition of the Naples Beach Hotel has been temporarily delayed by the filing of a last-minute lawsuit and lis pendens. We look forward to resolving this matter as soon as possible.”

The hotel is slated to be replaced with a new 220-room resort and a series of condos.

Writer: WINK News

