IRS sends out some fourth stimulus payments

Did you happen to receive another stimulus payment totaling $1400?

The IRS says this happening to some single people with no kids across the country.

If you received one of these payments, the IRS says it’s best to send it back. Those who received the fourth check will be sent a letter on how to send the check back.

If this could impact you, you can follow this link for more information.

