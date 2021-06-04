Groups work together to provide bikes for college-bound students

Transportation is expensive, but especially for young, college-bound students. A car may be out of reach for those who have big college plans and a small budget.

Now, two groups in Collier County are teaming up to make sure that dozens of students have a way to get from place to place.

Djully Clarisme graduated from Lely High School recently. “The new change having new opportunities to live for myself,” Clarrisme said.

Bryan Sanchez just graduated from Naples High School. “Learning quality material meeting great people and just getting to live life with like-minded friends,” Sanchez said.

There’s no doubt that 2021 high school graduates are ready to spread their wings and fly. But, before they head off to their respective campuses, they need a way to get around.

Dorothy Whipple is a mentor at Champions for Learning. “The students need it. Most of them don’t have the money for cars,” said Whipple.

Some are looking for a way to move about campus and get to class. Others need a way to get to work.

Todd Geroy is with Bikes for Tykes. “You know, all these students are going to be going off to college, and it will be their transportation,” Geroy said.

Todd Geroy from Bikes for Tykes is teaming up with Champions for Learning to help these new graduates transition to college a bit more smoothly.

Jonh Whipple is also a mentor with Champions for Learning. “It’s really surprising that so many kids that are going to college have never been on a bike they don’t know the front from the back, so we’re giving bike lessons here today,” said John.

Sanchez has decided he’s staying local and will be going to FGCU. With some help, he picked out the perfect ride on Friday.

“I was looking at it since the beginning it was kind of calling my name,” Sanchez said.

This new ride may not have air conditioning, and only has two wheels but it still makes a world of difference.

“I’m super excited I’m going to be riding it a lot it’s going to be put to great use,” said Sanchez.

And of course, that’s what matters the most.

This is the first year that Champions for Learning and Bikes for Tykes teamed up to give away bikes to new graduates. Altogether, they were able to give away more than 40 bikes.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Drew Hill

