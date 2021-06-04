Free school lunches in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County School District will be handing out free school lunches via its Champs on Wheels Food Bus.

The program starts Wednesday and will be available every Monday through Friday until July 28th. The only exception will be on July 5th.

Lunches will be available at the Mid-County Regional Library and the Port Charlotte Public Library.

Free snacks will also be available at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library at 2 p.m. from June 15th to June 18th.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know