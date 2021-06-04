CORONAVIRUS

Dr. Rossi: Transgender girls banned from athletics

Published: June 4, 2021 10:53 AM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill saying biological differences between males and females make it unfair for cis female athletes to compete alongside transgender girls. But the NCAA, which oversees college athletics, has a long-standing policy that includes the participation of transgender athletes in college sports.

Here to talk about this bill and what it means is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi.

Reporter:Therese O'Shea
Producer:Jasmine Jackson
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
