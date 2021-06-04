CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: Spc. Middleton / U.S. Army / MGN
TALLAHASSEE (AP)

DeSantis signs military-friendly bills

Published: June 4, 2021 12:42 PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Friday aimed at helping veterans transition to the civilian workforce and a third that helps children of active military members adjust to a new school.

One of the bills expands an exemption for qualified veterans to get government jobs even if they don’t have a required post-secondary degree.

Another designates Veterans Florida, a non-profit corporation within the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, to be Florida’s principal organization that works with the U.S. Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program.

SkillBridge provides job training for members of the military who are 180 days from returning to civilian life and helps match them with employers.

The third bill creates a Purple Star Campus program for schools that designate a staff member as a military liaison and maintain a webpage that includes resources for military students and families. The program would help children of military members transition to a new school and offer training for school staff on issues related to military students.

Author: The Associated Press
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media