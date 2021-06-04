DEO website experiencing issues even as demand lessens for unemployment funds

It’s deja vu.

Complaints are rolling in again about the state’s unemployment website.

One person tweeted “got bounced out and looped, no exaggeration, 50-plus times.”

Another said, “get halfway done then kicks me back to the screen before logging in. for 4 hours now.”

Despite more people going back to work, problems with the website are not ending.

The CONNECT system is experiencing higher than average wait times when trying to enter the system. You may be placed in the Virtual Waiting Room while other claimants access the system. If you need assistance, visit the RA Help Center. More here: https://t.co/679Q42mAUg — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) June 3, 2021

“Utterly ridiculous.”

It feels like we’ve been here before.

“It’s been slow,” said Karrina Wood who has been unemployed since April 2020. “It took you know, over an hour and a half. Even trying to talk to on chat you’d get booted. It’s been bad, the site has been so bad.”

The problems are reminiscent of last year, at the start of the pandemic, when so many people were forced to turn to unemployment benefits it overwhelmed the system.

That’s what unemployed people have to deal with today, again.

“It’s just, it’s glitch after glitch,” Wood said.

Now, Wood hasn’t claimed her benefits for more than nine weeks, in part because of an ID-verification issue.

And now, this week, the “Connect” website won’t let her log on.

“I would go and put in my social and stuff like that. And it would put me right back to the first page again. Now finally, when you would get logged in, then if you tried to click on anything else on your home screen, it would give you an error,” Wood said.

And when Wood tried to use the online chat option for help, she waited behind 370 other people until Friday.

The DEO announced the chat is no longer available.

Attention Claimants! The Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center Chat feature is no longer available for use. If you need assistance with your claim, please call 1-833-FL-APPLY, or visit the Reemployment Assistance Help Center, here: https://t.co/djXeTooPfd — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) June 4, 2021

Instead, telling people to call or use their automated help center which DEO says is still being updated with more features.

All of the issues come at the same time that DEO is now requiring people to input their information on their job searches. The qualification was paused during the pandemic and only just now restarted.

Leading to what DEO Sectratary Dane Eagle said when asked if CONNECT was prepared to take that on.

“They’re already required to go in every two weeks and file their claims. And even though the job search requirements have been waived, those boxes were still there to be populated. So I don’t think there should be an issue,” Eagle said.

Meanwhile, for people like Wood, the situation is hopeless.

“I thought this system was supposed to be fixed. And it just seems like it’s worse than what it was,” she said.

Last month Eagle said the roughly 435 new people DEO plans to hire will work behind the scenes of the new help center.

He also said the website isn’t perfect but it’s working better than last year.

DEO did return a request for comment on why so many people are seeing issues with the website now.

Reporter: Sara Girard



