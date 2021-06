Companies offering vaccine incentives

Some companies are offering rewards to make getting the vaccine more attractive.

CVS has sweepstakes where you can win free cruises or Super Bowl tickets, DoorDash is sending out $2 million in gift cards, you can get one free donut with your vaccination card at Krispy Kreme, and Target will take $5 off your purchase with vaccination proof.

Find more information on places offering rewards here.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know