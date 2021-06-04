Bear spotting shuts down 1st Ave in Naples

A bear was spotted in downtown Naples on Friday afternoon causing a bit of chaos.

The Naples Police Department was called after people spotted the bear running between homes.

Authorities were trying to trap the bear.

The bear spotting shut down 1st Avenue North between Gulf Shore Blvd and 3rd Street N.

Agencies gathered to attempt to catch the bear. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were attempting to safely trap the bear and relocate it.

It’s not something you see every day.

People who live in the homes near the bear took photos of the bear outside of their window.

Many were shocked to catch a glimpse of the bear.

“I heard some commotion in this area, and I look over, and sure enough, there was a big bear that jumped over the bushes and just ran across the street,” said Fred Bachmann. “I was right here, and I snapped a picture. It was pretty exciting.”

