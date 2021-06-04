Bear spotting shuts down 1st Ave in Naples

The Naples Police Department is assisting after a bear was spotted in downtown Naples.

Because of the bear spotting, 1st Avenue North between Gulf Shore Blvd and 3rd Street N is closed. The bear was running between homes in the area.

Naples PD is trying to keep both the bear and the public safe.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is attempting to safely trap the bear and relocate it.

This is a developing story.

