Port Charlotte man arrested for sex with a minor, drug possession

A 56-year-old Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday after being accused of having sex with a minor and being in possession of illegal drugs.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for Russell Carawan’s home after receiving reports he had sex with a minor.

Investigators say the victim said he met Carawan through social media app Grindr, and Carawan also offered him narcotics before they had sex. The reported incidents took place on two separate occasions, the latest in mid-May.

During the search of Carawan’s home Thursday, investigators said the home appeared as the victim described, and detectives found 2.5 gram of methamphetamines and associated paraphernalia, along with several Xanax and Alprazolam bars (13 in total), in the dresser drawer where the victim said it would be.

Carawan was arrested and faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Carawan is also accused of sending multiple naked images to the victim.

Carawan remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know