Port Charlotte man arrested for child porn

A Port Charlotte man has been arrested for having child porn on his devices.

An investigation into Bruce Edward Cahill IV began in October 2019 when Google reported child sexual exploitation material was being transmitted through their infrastructure, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

In December of 2020, Cahill confessed to investigators who were searching his home in the 2600 block of Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte, the news release states.

Authorities found child pornography files on Cahill’s phone and on various Google accounts of his.

He faces 10 counts of possessing a photograph of a sexual performance by a child and one count of compiling computer pornography involving a minor.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

