More rain and storms on the way, minor flooding possible

Get ready for another round of scattered rain and storms! The tropical moisture will allow for heavy rain and the potential for minor flooding.

Before we get there, highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will peak a little bit higher due to high humidity.

If you have outdoor plans, the earlier the better as most of our rainfall moves in toward the afternoon and evening hours.

The best chance to see rain and storms will be along and north of the Caloosahatchee River.

Our drought and rainfall deficits have seen improvement with the rainfall totals accumulated locally.

Thankfully, more help is on the way over the next 7 – 10 days!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



