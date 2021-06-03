Miami man found guilty of 2018 vehicular homicide

A 33-year-old Miami man was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter after a 3-day trial in Fort Myers.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, on June 27, 2018, Yosbel Regalado Fernandez was driving a tractor-trailer on US-41, approaching Tara Boulevard, when he ran a red light and slammed into a car.

The evidence showed Fernandez accelerated through the intersection after the light had already been red for seven seconds.

The impact killed 60-year-old Kathy Hasley, of North Fort Myers.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know