Lee County still needs bus drivers to finish 2020-21 school year

The School District of Lee County is currently recruiting bus drivers to continue the 2020-2021 school year.

“If you believe in our mission to ensure that each student achieves his or her highest personal potential, then, we want to hear from you,” the District shared on its website.

Necessary Job Qualifications:

GED or Diploma (waived until 2/26/2022)

Social security card

Five years of driving experience

Satisfactory driving record

The District says it offers training for prospective bus drivers.

For more information, visit the application page, or call the District at 239-590-4048 or 239-590-4023.

Writer: WINK News

