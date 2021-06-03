LCSO to hold press conference on Fort Myers Beach Memorial Day shooting

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the shooting that occurred Monday on Fort Myers Beach.

It’s scheduled to begin at 3:30.

Deputies say a group of people began fighting and someone fired a gun on the beach, which was crowded for Memorial Day. They released photos of two men they wanted to question, hoping someone would identify them. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the shooting.

