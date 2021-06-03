Dr. Ann Knight, former Fort Myers Councilwoman, dead at 89

The Fort Myers community is remembering a trailblazer.

Former Councilwoman Dr. Ann Knight died at 89 years old recently. She was the second African American ever elected to Fort Myers City Council.

Knight was known as an educator who made sure children had the opportunities they needed to be successful.

“Definitely, she was a trailblazer,” Councilwoman Teresa Watkins Brown said. “If there was no Dr. Knight, there would be no Teresa Watkins Brown.”

Brown says Knight served her community right

“We’ve lost someone who knows what the Dunbar community went through … lived through that struggle and helped us move forward,” Brown said.

Knight grew up in Dunbar and graduated from Dunbar High School.

She was known for her efforts to fight juvenile crime in the city during her 22 years on council.

Father Robert Browning remembers her for her smile and love for teaching.

“She was first and foremost a teacher,” Browning said. “She loved teaching people.”

As part of Knight’s legacy, she was present during the S.T.A.R.S. Complex dedication and blessing in Fort Myers in 1991, and it was renamed after her in 2017.

“Because of the stance she always took in making sure our kids in community were given the same opportunity and abilities to grow successfully in education,” Brown said.

Councilman Johnny Streets says she fought for what was right.

“Didn’t mind speaking up even when it wasn’t popular,” Streets said. “Always cared about the people and improving the community.”

Visitation for Knight is scheduled at the church at 2979 Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Gulf Coast Church of Christ in south Fort Myers.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

