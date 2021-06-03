CORONAVIRUS

Flo Rida in 2012 and Shaggy in 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
ORLANDO

Chance to see Flo Rida, Shaggy at Orlando concert for free

Published: June 3, 2021 11:04 AM EDT

As an extra-special “thank you” to the health care workers on the front lines, an Orlando attorney is giving you the chance to see Flo Rida and Shaggy in concert for free!

The show, which Dan Newlin helped organize, will be held July 17 at the Hard Rock Live at 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando. 3,000 lucky people who sign up online will be picked in a drawing. You will get a ticket for yourself and one friend.

Sign up online here.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
