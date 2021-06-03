16-year-old arrested for attacking, robbing Domino’s driver in Pine Manor

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old boy of Fort Myers Thursday for the robbery of a Domino’s Pizza Delivery driver in Pine Manor Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, the delivery driver showed up to the address to deliver food to customers, but those at the home said they did not order any food.

When the Domino’s driver returned to his car, he noticed his cell phone was not there anymore. That’s when he says the suspect approached him with what looked like a water gun and then pointed it and sprayed him in the eyes with what he believed to be pepper spray.

The Domino’s driver says, while he was in pain, he retrieved a handgun from his car and fired four to five gunshots toward the suspect, who the victim says got into a black Mustang and drove away from the scene.

The Domino’s driver was interviewed by responding deputies, and they began to investigate based on the description they were give of the suspect, a young, Black male.

Thursday, Lee County deputies found a black mustang and the suspect at an apartment complex in Fort Myers, and the deputy who interviewed the Domino’s driver responded to the scene.

The suspect was interviewed by investigators, but his statement was redacted in the report.

After getting the suspect’s statement, investigators found probable cause to arrest him.

The 16-year-old suspect faces charges for robbery with a weapon, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and larceny petit theft first degree $100.

There is no further information at this time.

Editor’s note: WINK News is not reporting the name or showing the mugshot of the suspect, since he is a minor.

