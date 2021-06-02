CORONAVIRUS

Resources

SANIBEL

Tree trimmer sent to hospital after hitting powerlines on Sanibel

Published: June 2, 2021 12:34 PM EDT
Updated: June 2, 2021 12:42 PM EDT

A tree trimmer was shocked by powerlines Wednesday morning on Sanibel.

The Sanibel Fire & Rescue District said the incident occurred at approximately 11:12 a.m.

The worker was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“While Floridians are preparing for hurricane season, we urge the community to take all necessary precautions before going near power lines,” the fire district said.

 

Writer:Melissa Montoya
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media