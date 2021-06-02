Tree trimmer sent to hospital after hitting powerlines on Sanibel

A tree trimmer was shocked by powerlines Wednesday morning on Sanibel.

The Sanibel Fire & Rescue District said the incident occurred at approximately 11:12 a.m.

The worker was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“While Floridians are preparing for hurricane season, we urge the community to take all necessary precautions before going near power lines,” the fire district said.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know