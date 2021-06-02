Scattered storms, heavy rain expected near I-75 this afternoon

Happy Wednesday, Southwest Florida! Get ready for another round of heat, humidity, and the opportunity for rain and storms.

Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with “feels like” temperatures even higher.

Scattered rain and storms will be most likely along and immediately east and west of the I-75 corridor today. Notice the areas shaded in the darkest green.

Timing will be similar to Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms move in around 3 p.m. and become more widespread as they push westward.

While no severe weather is expected, a few strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Frequent lightning and minor flooding due to heavy rain are the primary threats, especially in Collier County where we’ve seen a lot of rain the past two days.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



