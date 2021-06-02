Police release photos of car related to Fort Myers shooting

Police have released pictures of a car they say is related to a homicide in Fort Myers Tuesday.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the four-door silver sedan in the photos is connected to the shooting death of Montrell O’Neal that took place Tuesday near Franklin Street and Royal Palm Avenue. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

