CORONAVIRUS

Resources

A car related to the shooting of Montrell O'Neal Tuesday. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
FORT MYERS

Police release photos of car related to Fort Myers shooting

Published: June 2, 2021 9:09 AM EDT
Updated: June 2, 2021 9:10 AM EDT

Police have released pictures of a car they say is related to a homicide in Fort Myers Tuesday.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the four-door silver sedan in the photos is connected to the shooting death of Montrell O’Neal that took place Tuesday near Franklin Street and Royal Palm Avenue. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Image preview
A car related to the shooting of Montrell O’Neal Tuesday. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media