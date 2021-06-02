Osaka’s struggles with mental health hit home for other athletes

The woman expected to win the French Open dropped out of the tournament for her mental health.

Naomi Osaka’s decision to pull out of the competition came after tournament officials fined her $15,000 for not speaking to the media following her first-round match on Sunday. The four-time major champion, 23, announced on Twitter before the first round that she would not participate in any news conferences at the tournament, citing mental health reasons. After she was fined, she announced she would withdraw from the French Open and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

Now, her story has athletes around the world talking about living in the spotlight and being scrutinized.

From the hits to the high-fives, Cortney VanLiew’s life revolves around volleyball, and that’s the way she likes it.

“My favorite thing throughout the years and all the different teams that I’ve been on, is the different girls that I’ve gotten to meet,” she said.

The Florida Gulf Coast University student-athlete said competing at high levels also comes with stress and strain, and takes a mental toll.

“I’ve always had a tough time sharing what I’m going through with other people; I like to think that I can handle them myself.”

With COVID-19, her anxiety got worse, and VanLiew knew she had to say something because she also knew she wasn’t alone.

“For a lot of people, their sport is their escape from whatever’s going on. And we kind of lost a coping mechanism almost in a time that we needed it the most,” she said.

“I used the platform that I’ve been given to try and let student-athletes know that it’s okay to talk about what we’re going through, and to encourage others to feel valued.”

VanLiew said she “probably 100” student-athletes reach out to her, some of them she didn’t know, to tell her they appreciated her speaking out.

“They just said, ‘I really needed to hear this. Thank you for posting it.'”

J. Webb Horton, former head coach of FGCU’s men’s tennis, said the movement to normalize mental health needs is needed and necessary.

“Depression and anxiety – we’ve seen it happen over COVID over the last few months – it doesn’t care what your ethnicity is, doesn’t care how much money you make, it doesn’t care where you live, doesn’t care what your age is,” he said.

“Those were things that men and women who are athletes – because you got to be macho, right – we’re never admitting to.”

When top athletes like Osaka speak out, change is possible.

“What we’ve seen now with Naomi Osaka, is that it’s now come to the forefront of saying that this is normal, that people have anxiety and depression,” Horton said.

“You’re seeing men and women in all sports, basketball, football, tennis, who are all coming to the aid of Naomi, saying, ‘Hey, take time, find a way to heal yourself. And then come back to the sport when you’re ready.'”

“Mental health will be stigmatized until it’s not,” VanLiew said. “And that has to start at the top with the people you idolize, especially growing up – sports figures are held in the highest regards.”

Whether you play sports or not, we’re all teammates, and we’re all in this together.

“If people have a bigger platform and they’re using it and they’re talking about it like it’s a normal thing to talk about, then the younger kids growing up will realize that it is okay to discuss it as well. And I think that that is huge in ways that we can’t even imagine,” VanLiew said.

Two former FGCU soccer players created a website called “We’re All Teammates” where people from around the world can share their mental health struggles. Posts can be anonymous.

VanLiew said reading those stories helps her feel less alone.

Thank you @naomiosaka for courageously sharing your struggles with depression and anxiety and for prioritizing self-care. You remind the world that talking about #mentalhealth is not a sign of defeat, but a signal of strength. https://t.co/UjUFUHaGVd — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 2, 2021

