Naples man faces fentanyl trafficking charges after traffic stop

A Naples man was arrested after Collier County deputies found fentanyl in his SUV during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Schneider Chacha Mathurin, 23, is a convicted felon, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports. Around 3 a.m., deputies pulled over his black Cadillac SUV at Immokalee Road and Juliet Boulevard for having a Florida license plate that was not registered to the vehicle.

Deputies found Mathurin did not have a valid license, is on state probation, and has special conditions restricting him from driving a motor vehicle. While speaking to Mathurin, deputies say they could faintly smell marijuana coming from the SUV. They also saw clear plastic bags often used to package narcotics for sale on the floorboard.

Deputies searched the SUV and found two clear bags containing a light brown powdery substance concealed in a pill bottle, which field-tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a clear plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance that field-tested positive for crack cocaine, as well as a digital scale and a loaded handgun that turned out to have been stolen out of Cape Coral in 2020.

Mathurin was taken into custody and faces charges of trafficking in four grams or more of fentanyl (just 2 to 3 milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person), possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, violation of state probation, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Mathurin remains in the Collier County jail without bond.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

