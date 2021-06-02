Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 2

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Ryan Graf (DOB 1/3/83) – wanted in Collier County for aggravated battery w/a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated cruelty to animals, burglary, and criminal mischief.

He is accused of breaking into a resident’s patio and threatening the homeowner with a bat. Before Crime Stoppers says he ran away and threw scaffolding from the patio into the pool area, causing quite a bit of damage.

Roughly 15 minutes later, he went to another home and armed himself with a machete.

After striking the victim, Graf turned to the family dog and tried to kill him, as well. He’s been busted three times previously in Collier and 9 times in Charlotte County for resisting, assault, dealing in stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft.

He’s also been sent to prison twice for theft and trafficking in stolen property. He is 5’11”, 150 pounds and was last known to be living in the Golden Gate Estates area. He’s worked in the past as a self-employed handyman, painter and construction laborer.

David Heinze (DOB 6/23/99) – wanted in Collier County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of making a written threat to kill/do bodily injury & aggravated stalking.

Crime Stoppers says he does not have a previous criminal history, other than the original charge of intimidation- written threat to do bodily injury, aggravated stalking/stalk with a credible threat.

He is 5’10”, 187 pounds, and has been on the run since late March. Although he’s wanted in Naples, his last known address is in Bonita, with an occupation listed as working at a retail vitamin store.

Jerrell Smith (DOB 11/12/88) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation – aggravated assault with a weapon and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His current charge stems from Smith inviting an acquaintance to an apartment to partake in some narcotics activity. But when the man arrived, Smith allegedly pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill his family, before stealing his cash, credit cards, ID and cell phone.

He’s only been out of jail for two months on probation and already he’s back on law enforcement’s radar.

To date, he’s been booked 16 times before in Lee County, and three times in Hendry, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, domestic violence, aggravated stalking, weapons charges, and multiple counts of battery. He’s also been sent to prison once for battery.

He is 5’6”, 185 pounds and is known to move back and forth between Lehigh and Clewiston. He has a tattoo of “RIP Lanette” on his left arm and the name Ashton Ja’lie on his hand. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

CAPTURED

Tyler Williamson – Was wanted in Lee County for Violation of Probation on three counts of robbery. His current charge stems from an incident when he got into a verbal altercation with a man in Bokeelia over money.

