Mobile clinic administers COVID-19 vaccines at Lee County schools

A mobile clinic is making its way to Lee County schools, and it’s open to anyone looking to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida’s mobile clinic was stationed at Three Oaks Middle School Wednesday.

The School District of Lee County told us the mobile vaccine clinic is about convenience and providing access to the vaccine if parents want it for their kids.

Golisano Children’s Hospital hopes it can get as many kids vaccinated as possible before the next school year starts.

Before Xavier Bautista graduates from Three Oaks Middle, there is one more optional assignment he says he needed to complete — get his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because it’s dangerous, and I don’t want to spread it,” Bautista said.

Wednesday, Bautista and his mom were the first in line to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through Golisano Children’s Hospital’s new mobile pediatric vaccination clinic with its partnership with the District.

The first stop on its route was Bautista’s school.

“The comfort,” Bautista said.

“I’m really happy that they did it here because it’s a safe area and a safe zone also,” said Shemay Chamberlain, Bautista’s mother. “He is comfortable here.”

The District says the goal was to make getting the vaccine convenient and accessible for parents and students.

Chamberlin was offered the vaccine as well. She hopes more parents and their kids jump in line to protect themselves and the community.

“You don’t know who has it, and you don’t know who doesn’t have it,” Chamberlain said. “And I want to protect my child and also myself and my family.”

Anyone who missed the mobile vaccine clinic at Three Oaks Middle can visit the school from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. when it returns Thursday and Friday.

The mobile clinic will visit North Fort Myers High School next for two days next week.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

