Lee Health, Lee County Schools bringing mobile vaccine clinics to students

Starting Wednesday, and through the summer, Lee Health and the Lee County School District are teaming up to bring mobile vaccine units to schools. Now some Lee families won’t have to take their kids to get the vaccine, because the vaccine is coming to them.

A clinic will open at Three Oaks Middle School, located at 18500 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, for students on Wednesday. This vaccination clinic is made for kids, with a registered pediatric nurse on-site at all times and a special pain-easy spray that’s placed on the injection site to alleviate kids’ pain or fear of needles.

The clinic at Three Oaks will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany minors for vaccination, and they’ll even schedule a second vaccination appointment while you’re there.

It’s important to note that this clinic is only available for students at Three Oaks Middle School. It is not yet clear when the mobile clinic will expand to other schools in Lee County, but Tuesday’s press release did say that the clinic will be traveling to multiple schools in the county.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

