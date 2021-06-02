Lee County Sheriff’s Office calls for robbery suspect to turn himself in

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference near the home of a wanted suspect off Prospect Avenue in Tice.

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, on May 30, the suspect, Travonte Smith, 25, went to a party after which he is accused of luring victims back to his house where he robbed them.

On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant of a home but did not find Smith.

Marceno says LCSO has been called to the home of the suspect 25 times in the past.

He’s calling for the suspect to “turn himself in,” and says the community’s safety is of utmost importance.

Writer: WINK News

