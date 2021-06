Large Lee County deputy presence in front of homes in Pine Manor

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene in front of homes in the Pine Manor community of south Fort Myers Wednesday night.

There is yellow crime scene tape up around homes and blocking a portion of a residential street, where deputies have a large presence at Cypress Drive and 9th Ave.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

