Foster homes needed for Charlotte County kittens

A local animal shelter needs your help to find a temporary home for some abandoned kittens.

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is looking for foster parents to house kittens for as little as two weeks. The organization will provide all necessary supplies.

If you are interested you can fill out a foster application on their website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

