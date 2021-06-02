Deputy Chance advances to ‘Hero Dog’ semifinals

One K-9 deputy is making his way closer to being a top dog.

Deputy Chance with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has now made it to the semifinal round of the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

He’s one of three semifinalists competing in the “Shelter Dog” category.

Deputy Chance is an advocate against animal cruelty and a promoter of the adoption of shelter pets.

You can vote once per day through July 15. Click here to vote.

WE DID IT! Thanks to your votes, Deputy Chance as advanced to the next round of the Hero Dog Awards! He is officially one of three semi-finalists in the Shelter Dog category. Visit https://t.co/Wu5rDrxcAV to continue to vote! pic.twitter.com/G6Q8UoefZz — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 28, 2021

“We all know Chance’s heartbreaking story, his amazing recovery, and now his inspiring mission as the spokes-dog of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Good Will Ambassador for the citizens of Lee County,’ the sheriff’s office wrote in a previous Facebook post. “Deputy Chance stands proud as an advocate against animal cruelty, and a promoter of the adoption of shelter pets.”

Chance was adopted by LCSO and deputized after he was found injured and with his mouth taped shut in 2019. Sheriff Carmine Marceno then launched the agency’s Animal Cruelty Task Force.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know