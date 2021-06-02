Cape Coral’s Red White and Boom returns

Cape Coral’s Red White and Boom is back to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, includes a fireworks display and national entertainment.

Organizers are asking the public to follow CDC recommendations in regards to attending a large-scale event.

The city said the event usually attracts 30,000 people.

Red, White and Boom takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral bridge.

Music acts are to be announced.

The American Fireworks Spectacular begins at 9:30 p.m. and is a musically synchronized display and includes more than 4,000 shells exploding in the sky.

The event is free, but attendants can purchase VIP tickets.

VIP tickets went on sale on Tuesday.

Adult VIP tickets cost $35 and include a catered BBQ meal, two adult beverages or soda, access to a game area, face-painting are, a private section, air-conditioned restrooms and access to a prime viewing area for the fireworks show.

Kid VIP tickets cost $15.

For more information, visit the Red, White and Boom website.

Writer: WINK News

