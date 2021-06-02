Cape Coral urges residents to follow city’s watering schedule

The City of Cape Coral is urging residents to follow the city’s watering schedule of two days a week to conserve water and keep the canals from getting too low.

The city says it issued more than 300 “illegal watering violations” last week and says it’s important to follow the schedule, so the city doesn’t have to change it to only one day a week.

Here is the two-day schedule that is in effect for all of Cape Coral:

Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 0

Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 1

Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 3 and 5

Wednesday and Saturday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 7 and 9

Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 2 and 4

Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 6 and 8

For more information, visit the Cape Coral Year-Round Watering Schedule on the city’s website.

Writer: WINK News

