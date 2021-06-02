Cape Coral to set hearing on panhandling ordinance

It’s all about safety and getting people on the side of the road away from traffic.

Cape Coral City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to open up public comment on a new panhandling ordinance. If the ordinance is enacted, panhandlers could face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The city’s proposal comes on the heels of one passed by Lee County commissioners in April that prohibits people standing in medians to collect money from drivers.

In 2020, CCPD received 122 calls for panhandling complaints, and 2021 has seen 56 already.

