CORONAVIRUS

Resources

A Cape Coal police officer stands with has a suspect in handcuffs, who was arrested at a 7-Eleven Wednesday, June 2, 2021 for a road rage incident that happened at a parking lot near the 1100 block of Del Prado Boulevard S. Credit: Shared with WINK News.
CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police arrest suspect, find white van involved in road rage

Published: June 2, 2021 4:42 PM EDT
Updated: June 2, 2021 5:40 PM EDT

Cape Coral Police Department says it has arrested the suspect involved in a violent, road rage incident.

According to the CCPD press release, a road rage incident happened near the 1100 block of Del Prado Boulevard S when both vehicles stopped in a parking lot.

Police say the suspect battered and attempted to pull three victims, one woman and two girls, from their vehicle, leaving two with minor injuries.

The suspect was driving a white van that had damage to the passenger side and the front bumper.

After searching, police found the suspect and the white van at a 7-Eleven gas station on Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway, and police arrested the suspect

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 40s with a goatee and a black ball cap. He was of average height and weight and is believed to be employed as an electrician or air conditioning repairman.

There is no further information at this time.

The suspect’s white van found at a 7-Eleven on Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral, where the suspect was arrested Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Credit: Shared with WINK News.
Credit: Cape Coral Police Department.
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media