Cape Coral police arrest suspect, find white van involved in road rage

Cape Coral Police Department says it has arrested the suspect involved in a violent, road rage incident.

According to the CCPD press release, a road rage incident happened near the 1100 block of Del Prado Boulevard S when both vehicles stopped in a parking lot.

Police say the suspect battered and attempted to pull three victims, one woman and two girls, from their vehicle, leaving two with minor injuries.

The suspect was driving a white van that had damage to the passenger side and the front bumper.

After searching, police found the suspect and the white van at a 7-Eleven gas station on Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway, and police arrested the suspect

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 40s with a goatee and a black ball cap. He was of average height and weight and is believed to be employed as an electrician or air conditioning repairman.

There is no further information at this time.

