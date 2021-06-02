Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV in Cape Coral

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV in Cape Coral Wednesday morning.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a woman from Cape Coral was driving a Nissan Rogue SUV east on Southwest 3rd Street around 7:24 a.m. when she stopped for the stop sign at Nicholas Parkway, waiting to cross. A Cape Coral woman riding a bicycle was traveling south on the northbound Nicholas Parkway sidewalk. CCPD says she was talking on her cell phone at the time.

Police believe a combination of the sun’s glare and a large cast shadow from businesses on Nicholas Parkway made it harder for the driver of the SUV to see the bicyclist going south on the sidewalk. As the SUV began to cross Nicholas Parkway, heading east, the bicyclist exited the sidewalk and entered Southwest 3rd Street and was struck by the SUV. The woman was thrown from her bicycle, striking the SUV’s windshield.

The bicyclist was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital for serious injuries. CCPD says alcohol and speed are not a factor in this crash.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know