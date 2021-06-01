Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 5,937 new cases, 95 new deaths reported

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 2,326,755 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,283,315 Florida residents and 43,440 non-Florida residents. There are 36,869 Florida resident deaths reported, 740 non-resident deaths, and 95,210 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH every afternoon.

The FDOH did not release numbers from May 29-31 due to the Memorial Day weekend, so Tuesday’s numbers reflect the combined 4-day total.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 2,326,755 (up from 2,320,818)

Florida resident deaths: 36,869 (up from 36,774)

Non-resident deaths: 740 (up from 738)

Total deaths in state (Fla./non-Fla. residents combined): 37,609 (up from 37,512)

5,937 new cases reported Tuesday

95 new resident deaths reported Tuesday

2 new non-resident deaths reported Tuesday Percent positive for new cases in Fla. residents: 3.89% This percent is the number of people who test PCR- or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.



SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 134,501 (up from 134,095)

Deaths: 2,195 (up from 2,186)

406 total new cases reported Tuesday

9 new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 73,701 cases (up from 73,462) – 1,007 deaths (3 new)

Collier County: 37,102 cases (up from 37,009) – 549 deaths (5 new)

Charlotte County: 13,413 (up from 13,361) – 437 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 4,435 (up from 4,426) – 97 deaths

Glades County: 982 (up from 980) – 19 deaths

Hendry County: 4,868 (up from 4,857) – 86 deaths

TESTING DATA

Effective Oct. 27, the Florida Department of Health ceased releasing data showing overall testing numbers. Their statement: “The Florida Department of Health is making adjustments to the COVID-19 dashboard and daily report to provide clear, accurate information for Florida families. Moving forward, the daily report will focus on the number of tests reported to the state by day and the corresponding positivity rate by day. The previously reported cumulative number did not reflect the current status of the pandemic in Florida. This change is in line with the CDC recommendation that calculation of percent positivity [is] applied consistently and with clear communication, will allow public health officials to follow magnitude and trends effectively, and the trends will be useful for local public health decision making.”

