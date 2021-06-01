Police respond to deadly crash on SR-82 in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department responded to a deadly crash on State Road 82 in Fort Myers near Lehigh Acres Tuesday.

According to FMPD, Police are on on SR-82 near River Trent Court, where at least one person was killed in a crash.

Westbound lanes of SR-82 are blocked beginning at Gateway Boulevard, and eastbound SR-82 will be closed down to one lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

