LEHIGH ACRES
Police respond to deadly crash on SR-82 in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department responded to a deadly crash on State Road 82 in Fort Myers near Lehigh Acres Tuesday.
According to FMPD, Police are on on SR-82 near River Trent Court, where at least one person was killed in a crash.
Westbound lanes of SR-82 are blocked beginning at Gateway Boulevard, and eastbound SR-82 will be closed down to one lane.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
